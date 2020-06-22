Microsoft announced a few months ago that it was developing a version of Microsoft Teams for family and friendsThat is, focused on our personal and non-business accounts.

And, today, it has been the day chosen by Microsoft to make it public in a previous version. A set of new functionalities specifically designed so that you do not have to have a thousand different applications to organize everything and so you can also coordinate better with your home and friends.

Microsoft Teams for families

What is Microsoft Teams for Families? Far from what you may think, no, it is not a new application. Within Teams, when you access from your personal account, you will already have access to the new Teams features for families and friends. To take advantage of it, of course, you will have to create groups to be able to take advantage of the full potential of the application.

What functionalities does it include?

Chat and video calls

In the same way that you do it at work, now you can also do it with your friends and loved ones. You can send you messages and make calls or video calls comfortably. Both chats and calls and video calls can be at a group or individual level, as you want.

From lifelong chats to photos, videos, documents and even locations, everything has a place within Microsoft Teams for families, friends and acquaintances.

Calendars and lists, all organized

Teams is much more than just a chat and video call application. The possibilities of organization are multiple and that is reflected in the fact that we can share lists, documents and calendars, all within the group board. You can schedule meetings and have everything organized and then easily return to chat.

Collaborate and share documents easily

Integration with Microsoft 365 applications could not be missed. Teams allows easy file sharing Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly from the app.

Share the location and information

Share location is also available as part of the new features for personal accounts. You can inform your loved ones that you are late or where you are to facilitate the task for the rest of the group.

That is not all and is that they have also included a function that comes to be like a safe. In it you can securely store and share important information, such as passwords, numbers, or login information. How many times have you had to enter the password of your Wi-Fi network and you did not have it at hand? This characteristic comes to cover precisely that need.

The truth that the news that comes to Microsoft Teams for families, friends and acquaintances is undoubtedly amazing. If you don’t know Microsoft Teams yet, this is a great opportunity to try it out. These features in a previous version are currently only available in mobile apps.