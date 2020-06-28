Microsoft Teams already allows us to add up to 300 participants in a video call, although it keeps the 49 users on the screen as Zoom already offers.

Just deployed a new update for Microsoft Teams where the limit of participants in video calls is increased to 300 people, an increase that will allow you to be closer to your main competitor, Zoom.

Microsoft has been introducing a series of new features to its Teams video calling application in recent times, although it has been a little behind with competitors like Zoom in certain features. One of those that were in preparation and that has just been deployed allows the presence of up to 300 people in this virtual meetings, although the 49 people who appear on the screen continue to be maintained.

Now Mike Tholfsen Microsoft Teams announced in their Twitter account that up to 300 people can now be added to our video calls, which will undoubtedly make these virtual meetings more effective.

ROLLED OUT! 300 people can now attend a #MicrosoftTeams meeting – the limit has been increased 🚀 Details 👉https: //t.co/YcTVLaQL16#edtech #MIEExpert #MicrosoftEDU pic.twitter.com/ZAH74w2gbh – Mike Tholfsen (@mtholfsen) June 27, 2020

Of course, it should be clarified that Microsoft has stated that the limit of participants for government teams (GCC, GCC High, DoD) is still 250 people, but that they will update their documentation page once this current limit of 250 is also increased to 300 planned.

In recent months, those of Redmond have included different innovations for Microsoft Teams such as the presence of personalized backgrounds, the ability to open chats in dedicated windows, the increase to 49 participants that appear on the screen during a video call and a new layout in much more grids. flexible.

The current situation, and where there is even a draft bill to regulate teleworking on the table, will facilitate this type of applications not only for the present but also for the future, with which we are facing a technological race to know which company manages to get hold of this new market niche.