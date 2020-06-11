The US multinational Microsoft followed in the footsteps of IBM and Amazon on Thursday and announced that it will also not sell its facial recognition technology to the police, in response to demands for racial justice and against police brutality in the US, resulting from the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of an agent in Minneapolis.

“Currently, we do not sell our facial recognition technology to the US Police Department, and we will continue to do so until there is a strong human rights-based law in the country,” said the Redmond-based company ( Washington state) in a statement.

Microsoft’s response comes the same week that two other tech giants, IBM and Amazon, announced similar measures: in the case of IBM, withdrawing entirely from the facial recognition business; and on Amazon, prohibiting sales of its technology to the police for a year.

Last year, San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to prohibit all local agencies, including the Police, from using facial recognition techniques, increasingly used by authorities to identify criminals but criticized by civil rights organizations.

For years, governments and security agencies around the world have used facial recognition techniques (capable of identifying individuals using artificial intelligence) for tasks such as detecting criminals, assisting in the search for missing minors, or preventing document fraud.

However, civil rights groups claim that this technology invades citizens’ privacy excessively, while it can perpetuate police bias against ethnic minorities, as it has been proven to be more error-prone with people from Dark skin.

In this regard, a 2018 study by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) found that facial recognition had incorrectly identified 28 U.S. Congressmen (mostly belonging to ethnic minorities) as criminals when comparing his photographs with police images.

