Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review 2021 – Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Few inanimate objects have had it worse over the last year-plus than my years-old laptop. After lugging the big, clunky thing around from my couch to my bed to my kitchen counter to my couch to my bed more times than I can count — and literally eating most meals atop it; oh, and sleeping alongside / rolling over onto it (and did I mention my dog ​​insists it’s a pillow?) – I realized, it was time for an upgrade.

I wanted something that’s smaller, lighter, and able to accompany me to a coffee shop without giving me backache.

Yo tambien wanted something sturdy, with all the bells and whistles, that could withstand all the things.

And also, I wanted something pretty, because, well, duh.

Enter, the heroes at Team Microsoft. They came to my rescue — aka, they answered my many many, Qs and asked me a few in return to help me pick the exact right piece of tech for me. (Oh, and btw, then they sent it to me to play with bc, like I said, heroes.)

Le winner: the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Let’s take a quick moment of pause to gawk, drool, etc. etc.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 ”Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5

So good, right? Okay, let’s get into why I lurve it.

The looks

I mean! This lil cutie is super thin, weighing in under three pounds, which makes it v, v carry-around-able. And don’t even get me started on the color. (Her name is sandstone. There’s ice blue, platinum, and matte black too, but why would you ??) It’s legit so lovely that it perks me up every time I look at it, even when using it to pay my student loan bills .

But there’s more than just cute looks happening here.

The features

While it is a traditional clamshell laptop, it also has a touchscreen — PixelSense ™ touchscreen display, to be exact; how fahncy! —so it feels / is as easy to navigate as a tablet, which, full disclosure, is what I thought I wanted but I actually needed something more robust for everyday use.

It also has a suuuper long battery life (I’m talking 19 hours, people!), A sizable trackpad for easy scrolling (plus, you can right-click, which feels like not a big deal but is if you, like me, have been a rhymes-with-schmapple person up until now), and a cooling system I don’t entirely understand but means I can use it in bed without it turning into a radiator that sounds like a plane taking off.

And the super, sharp hi-def camera and background noise-reducing mics are perfect for Zooms, whether or not you’re tired of Zoom-ing. (You wanna know how good the camera is? I Zoomed without turning the “touch up my appearance” function all the way up.)

If you’re thinking, “But I’m not a Microsoft Person,” keep reading …

As I hinted at earlier, I’ve only ever had 🍎 laptops before this and no shade, there are some seriously good Windows-related perks that will convince you to convert:

The Windows Hello facial recognition sign-in means you don’t have to enter your password every time you open it up and you don’t have to worry about someone else sneaking on and peeping your weird search history. That thing where you can have two apps open simultaneously side-by-side (it’s called Window Snap). I love that thing! Microsoft 365 — especially Microsoft OneNote, the note-taking app that automatically updates across your phone and computer — and OneDrive are * chef’s kiss * productivity apps for that WFH life. The cons

Now I won’t lie, it hasn’t been an entirely seamless transition — there’s been some getting used to, namely organizing and customizing my set-up (the folders and the start-up menu are new to me, okay!) And the hyper-sensitive trackpad (after mistake-clicking a few too many times, I leveled up and got this v cute matching wireless mouse to help my hands get it together). But really, everything else made that stuff so easy to get over.

TBH, I’m still adjusting to the 13.5 ” screen after years in a serious relationship with my old 15 ” laptop, but the lightweight, slim profile is def worth it. Just ask my lower back.

The verdict

Chances are, like me, you’ll be traveling and WNFH (working not-from-home) a lot more soon, and this sturdy but small laptop is the perfect lil companion.

Easy-to-use and carry, all the features you could ever need and want for work / school / everyday life, and so pretty you’ll actually get more stuff done just bc you’ll hang out at the coffee shop longer just to show it off. Win-win, bb!

