Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Features, Price, and Availability

Microsoft just introduced the Surface Laptop 4. The Redmond have decided to equip their new line of laptops with two lines of processors: the 11th generation Intel Core and the AMD Ryzen 4000 series. In terms of size, versions in 13.5 and 15 inches will be offered. The starting price will be $ 999 for Intel models and $ 1,299 for AMD.

The attractive price of laptops may be due to Microsoft’s you are not using latest generation AMD processors, which are those of the 5000 series. The current proposal has chips based on the Zen 2 architecture specifically designed for these models. However, the company assures that the Surface Laptop 4 can offer up to 70% more performance in relation to the Surface Laptop 3.

Microsoft also promises up to 19 hours battery life on the 13.5-inch AMD model and up 17.5 hours in the 15-inch version. The 13.5-inch model with Intel processors has would reach about 17 hours autonomy. The 15-inch version, meanwhile, would have a battery life of 16.5 hours. Models will feature interchangeable M.2 SSD drive.

Technical characteristics

13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7

Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Intel Core i7-1185G7

AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Display 13.5 ″ PixelSense 3: 2 (2,256 x 1,504) touch with pen holder 15 ″ PixelSense 3: 2 (2,496 x 1,664) touch with pen holder Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR4X at 3733 MHz Up to 32 GB LPDDR4X at 3733 MHz for models Intel

Up to 32 GB DDR4 2400 MHz for AMD models Storage Up to 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, Headphone 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C, Surface Connect, headphones Dimensions and weight 308 x 223 x 14.51 mm – 1.26 kg (Alcantara), 1.29 kg (metal) 339.5 x 244 x 14.69 mm – 1.54 kg Battery Up to 19 hours (Ryzen 5 )

Up to 17 hours (Core i5) Up to 17.5 hours (Ryzen 5)

Up to 16.5 hours (Core i5) Price From $ 999 or 1,129 euros From $ 1,099 or 1,449 euros

Surface Laptop 4 maintains the design and many features

Those of Redmond have not bet on the substantial changes. The exterior design of the Surface Laptop 4 is a carbon copy of the previous versions. There are single USB-C port, one USB-A and one headphone jack. In addition, it maintains the Surface Connect charging port. Thunderbolt support? Nothing on the horizon, yet.

The PixelSense touch screen 201 PPI high contrast, the integrated HD camera (capable of delivering good images in low light) and the Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers. Microsoft ensures that this set of features serve to optimize current work dynamics.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 models, available in platinum and ice blue, will have an area of alcantara, material present in the interiors of high-end vehicles. While in the 15-inch models, in matte black and sandstone, an all-metal chassis will dominate.

How much will the new Microsoft laptops cost?

The most affordable model will be the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its price will be 999 dollars or 1,129 euros. All models can now be ordered online and will be available from April 14 in the United States, Canada and Japan. In Spain it will be possible to purchase them from April 27, although you can make the reservation from today in the Microsoft store.

More on this topic