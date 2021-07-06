Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with 430 euros discount and free upgrade to Windows 11 guaranteed | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Microsoft Surface laptops claim to be the best on the market, but their price is not affordable for everyone. Unless they are offered with a discount of more than 400 euros. Go get him!

Microsoft is a benchmark brand in the laptop market. The range Surface stands out for its ultra-slim design, state-of-the-art hardware, and exclusive features. The best alternative to Apple Macbooks, if you need Windows.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is 37% off at Amazon, so you save nothing less than 429.99 euros. It stays at only 719 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon, with all the advantages that this entails.

We have the chance to get a high-end laptop at a mid-range price. It is an ultra-slim laptop with a sleek metallic finish and a Spanish keyboard, with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. You just have to turn it on to start using it. And Microsoft guarantees free upgrade to Windows 11, when it launches at the end of the year.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an i5 or Ryzen 5 processor, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

This model on sale has a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen with 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution (2K).

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 integrates the powerful Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor, equipped with 4 cores with speeds of up to 3.7 GHz in Turbo mode, with 8 GB RAM memory and an SSD with 128 GB of storage. It has the integrated graphics chip Intel Iris Plus Graphics 950.

It connects via WiFi and Ethernet connector, and incorporates a battery that guarantees 11.5 hours of autonomy.

It is a powerful laptop, very comfortable to transport (it only weighs 1.2 kg), and with all the Microsoft guarantee.

Its RRP is 1,149 euros, but thanks to the Amazon discount you save no less than 430 euros.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is 37% off. It stays at only 719 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon. With its usual advantages of free shipping, 24-hour delivery, and after-sales service.

