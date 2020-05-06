In terms of headphones we have a wide range of options and target audience, but Microsoft has added a new concept with its Surface earbuds, a headset that comes with integration with Microsoft 365. We are not dealing with a device only for listening to music, but rather in itself a tool with which we can even advance slides in a Powerpoint presentation.

Surface Earbuds, more than just headphones

Those of Redmond have wanted to innovate and have even done so in design. The Surface Earbuds are in-ear headphones that do not follow trends, if they have opted for a novel design with a large touch area in the form of a disk. This area is the one that will allow us to interact with the Office applications (Microsoft 365), advance songs, initiate a call, etc.

Weighing 7.2 grams and measuring 25 x 19.9 mm, each handset has 13.6mm driver, a response frequency of 20 to 20 kHz and Omnisonic sound. its autonomy reaches 24 hours, 8 hours in the headphones and two more charges thanks to the charging case, which also has wireless charging. We can also use it without fear even doing sports thanks to the IPX4 protection.

Specifications

Surface earbuds

DimensionsEach earphone: Diameter: 25 mm (0.98 ″) x 19.9 mm (0.78 ″)

Charging case: Length: 75mm (2.96 ″) Width: 33.2mm (1.31 ″) Height: 25mm (0.98 ″)WeightEach earphone: 7.2g (0.26oz) with tip

Charging case: 40 g (1.41 oz) without earphonesExteriorColor: Light gray (glacier)Response frequency20 to 20 kHzSpeakers13.6mm driverMicrophonesTwo microphones per earphone Battery life2 Up to 24 hours of battery life with included charging case (8 hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, plus two other 8-hour charges with charging case)

A 10 minute charge provides up to 1 hour of autonomy.CableUSB-A to USB-C cable (1 meter)ControlsTouch, press, slide, voiceCompatibilityWindows 10, Android 4.4, iPhone 5, iOS9, Bluetooth 4.1 / 4.2Audio codecsSBC and aptXWaterproof ratingIPX4

Integration with Microsoft 365 allows us to open emails through Play My Emails in the Outlook for iOS mobile application or dictate in Word, Outlook or PowerPoint.

Pricing and availability

Although the Surface Earbuds were originally announced a few months ago, Microsoft was forced to delay their launch. Today we finally know that they will be available in Spain from May 12 with a price from € 219.99For those who want to book it, you can do so on the Microsoft website.

If you liked this article, share it.