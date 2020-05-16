The Redmond giant is going to return to the smartphone sector with the Surface Duo, a dual-screen terminal that puts on the table a concept that, by itself, it is not novel, that of dual screen devices. What is important in this case is not that concept in the strict sense, but ratherl support and degree of achievement of said configuration.

To achieve an optimal level it is necessary to have a correct implementation both at the software and hardware level, and it seems that Microsoft has it all planned with the Surface Duo. So that performance is not a problem, the Redmond company has used a very powerful configuration made up of the following components:

Software: Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher.

SoC: Snapdragon 855 with Kryo eight-core CPU.

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 640.

Display: Two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays each with a resolution of 1,800 x 1,350 pixels.

Memory: 6 GB of RAM.

Storage: 64GB and 256GB.

Camera: 11 MP ƒ / 2.0 and 1.12um.

Battery: 3,460 mAh.

Charging: USB-C fast charge.

Other Features: Fingerprint reader and Surface Pen stylus holder.

As we can see we have a configuration that fits smoothly into what we can consider as a high-end device, although it is striking that Microsoft has chosen to mount 6 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB of RAM, especially because with the concept of dual display powers multitasking, and with it increases RAM memory consumption. We imagine, however, that 6 GB will be more than enough to enjoy a good experience.

Another interesting detail is the presence of an Android 10 “flavored with Windows”, thanks to Microsoft Launcher which comes pre-installed on the Surface Duo. Microsoft has accepted defeat in the smartphone sector, has withdrawn Windows 10 Mobile and adopted Android as its operating system, but it has not given up the personalization touch that its different Android applications allow, and there is no doubt that the Microsoft Launcher is a of the most popular.

Release date and possible price of the Surface Duo

The launch of the Surface Duo is planned for second half of 2020. We don’t have an exact date, but the most sensible thing for Microsoft would be to opt for a launch close to the Christmas season, since it is a time when technological gifts are the main protagonists.

It has not transcended its price, but seeing its specifications and the configuration of the double AMOLED screen that it integrates, it is clear that it will not be exactly economic. I think we can think of about 1,200-1,500 euros, approximately, although as we have said there is still nothing definitive in this regard, which means that it could be above (or below) those figures.

It is curious that Microsoft has decided use the Snapdragon 855 SoC on the Surface Duo instead of the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It might seem like a difficult move to understand, but since we discovered the high cost issue associated with the Snapdragon 865, I think we can perfectly understand why Redmond’s have preferred to stay on top-of-the-line Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range chip: for Reduce costs.