Microsoft Surface Duo available in Spain: price and where to buy

It is now possible to buy the Microsoft Surface Duo in Spain at a price of 1,549 euros.

The first device in the series Microsoft Surface with Android, Surface Duo, is now available in Spain. The company has announced the official launch of its folding hybrid in our country, to a price of 1,549 euros.

From today, it is possible to get a Surface Duo in Spain through the usual distributors from Microsoft, and very soon it will also be possible to do so through the company’s official online store.

Microsoft’s first foldable device with Android lands in Spain

Microsoft Surface Duo Specifications Display 5.6-inch dual OLED screen at 1800 x 1350 pixel resolution with 4: 3 aspect ratio

Unfolded they form an 8.1-inch screen with 2700 x 1800 pixels

Gorilla Glass GlassProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855RAM6GBOperating SystemAndroid 10StorageUp to 256GBCameras11 megapixel f / 2.0 rear with EIS, auto night mode, multi-frame HDR and “super zoom” up to 7x. 4K video at 30 or 60 FPS Battery 3,577 mAh Others Surface Pen compatibility

A year has passed since its introduction, but Microsoft is not forgetting its first Surface based on Google’s operating system. The device, which continues to stand out for its refined design and the well thought out of its folding format with a hinge capable of staying fixed at any angle, now comes to Spain to provide a greater variety to the catalog of folding available today.

Since its launch, the Surface Duo was a product criticized for its high price and somewhat dated specifications, including a previous-generation processor and a photographic system that many called mediocre.

In any case, it is a good start in the field of folding smartphones –As much as Microsoft says that Surface Duo is not a mobile phone–, that now anyone with 1,549 euros to spare can try in Spain.

