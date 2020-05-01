Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Players have repeatedly joined together to file class action lawsuits against companies for various reasons. One of the most recent cases has to do with Nintendo Switch and the problem of the drift of the Joy-Con.

A recent report from Video Games Chronicle states that there is a similar new case, but now related to Microsoft, Xbox and one of its most popular controls: the Xbox Elite controller.

According to the information, a player sued Microsoft as his Xbox Elite began to fail and present a problem similar to that of the Joy-Con. The legal process seeks for more players to join together to file a class action lawsuit.

Gamer seeks Microsoft to fix drift problem on Xbox Elite

The source indicates that Donald McFadden, an American player, recently acquired an Xbox Elite controller. However, his experience apparently was not the best, as McFadden argues that the control joysticks began to fail in a short time.

The plaintiff argues that many players have been the victim of the same problem. For this reason, McFadden filed a lawsuit against Microsoft on April 28 before the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The player alleges that it is unfair that players have to pay, outside the warranty period, to fix a high quality control that breaks down in a short time.

McFadden commented that, faced with the problem, he first bought another Xbox Elite controller, but that he experienced the same drift problem 3-4 months later. It was then that he decided to proceed with the lawsuit, since he also believes that Microsoft and Xbox are aware of the ruling.

The plaintiff noted that he spent some of his time fixing the flaw himself, but was unsuccessful. McFadden said there are many similar cases, so the company should do something about it.

In his lawsuit, the player explains that there is an alleged design flaw in various components. Mcfadden hopes other users of the remote will join the lawsuit. For now there are no more details on the case.

In case you missed it: Microsoft reveals the number of users that Xbox Game Pass has

While we know more about this situation, we recommend you visit this link to know all the news related to Xbox.

.