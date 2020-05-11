         Microsoft Stream incorporates screen recording functions without the need to install any application

3 years ago, Microsoft set out conquer the business market in the field of video with a new platform for the broadcast and hosting of videos: Microsoft Stream. Thanks to its integration in Office 365, Steam allowed to share videos within other applications (SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and Yammer) and assigned a video channel to each group of Office 365 users.

Despite having some advanced functions (allowing, for example, searching by voice or use facial recognition to jump to parts of the video in which a certain person appears), in this time the role of the platform has been quite discreet.

A new function

Now, however, Microsoft has decided to start adding new functionalities to Stream; yes earlier this year it started supporting live video annotations, today has started to implement the screen recording function, for now as a beta limited to some users, who will gradually activate it.

Depending on the content we want to share, Microsoft Stream will allow us to select a browser tab, a window or the entire screen as the recording source.

If we choose this last option, we can add both a thumbnail of our webcam image and an audio track from any audio capture device, so that we can comment on what appears on the screen.

The only two restrictions of this function will be its not working on linux (although it will be available in Windows and macOS) and its time limitation to 15 minutes: Being designed for short videos, it will force us to divide larger presentations into several fragments.

The best thing is that all this we can do it without installing any application on the computer: we will only need an Office 365 account and an Edge Chrome browser (version 79 or higher) or Chromium (version 74 or higher), enter the Stream website and access ‘Create’> ‘Record screen’ from the dropdown menu.

