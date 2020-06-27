Microsoft stores, I speak of physical stores, on the street (or in the hall of the mall) have their days numbered. And is that The technology company has announced its closure after years betting on this model retail distribution, and yes, I am aware that when talking about these stores, more than one person will have known of their existence for the first time. And perhaps this is a first explanation of the decision made by the Redmond managers.

Thus, according to the company itself, the technology company has decided to step back and renounce this business model, a model that we started talking about eleven years ago. Now the goal is to replace Microsoft stores with a proposal focused on online sales, improving the existing platform, as well as providing it with new functions, such as one-to-one video chats, where customers will be able to chat with Microsoft employees and clarify all their doubts when making a purchase.

This change finds much more fit at the present time, in which due to the coronavirus many retail companies have been forced to rethink their sales model, making the jump to the network those that were not, and putting more weight on it if they already had a presence on the Internet. The closure of Microsoft stores is something that, possibly, had been thinking for some time in Redmond, but circumstances have wanted to give the final push to make the decision.

Born in Steve Ballmer’s time as the company’s CEO, Microsoft stores were a clear answer to Apple stores, a premium proposal in which the customer could try the company’s products, find out about them and clear doubts, etc.

At first, an exclusive strategy was chosen, selling some of the brand’s products exclusively in Microsoft stores. However, this strategy was not very effective and the company had to back down. Years later, with the acquisition of Nokia’s mobile phone division, Microsoft began adding the Finnish company’s retail stores to its own, in addition to offering services such as software updates.

None of this seems to have worked and, after a decade since its launch, the vast majority of Microsoft stores will say goodbye to the general public, a failed plan that will count as losses of around 400 million euros in Redmond’s accounting books. And as for the few that will remain open, most likely they will become spaces dedicated to other activities beyond sales.