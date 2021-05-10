Microsoft software discount of up to 57%, Windows 10 for 5 euros

When it comes to making a gift, being original and finding a useful gift at the same time can be tricky. Much more if we add that it is not very expensive. If you are in this situation, there is one thing that ticks all the boxes: software.

Who else who least needs an updated team. A computer that can meet the needs of people, whether in a personal or professional field. Therefore, giving away any software license is a great option.

KeysWorlds has released a special promotion to give away. Be it your mother, your father, your brothers or a friend. Specific, The new campaign has offers of discounts on software such as Windows 10 for only 7.25 euros, while the official price can reach 200 euros. In addition, there are discounts ranging from 50% to 57% on many of Microsoft’s own licenses, so you just have to enter KeysWorlds, choose yours, and think about who to give it to.

TOP Sales: Windows 10

To benefit from these software discounts, you do not need to enter a coupon. Just choose the version that your team needs and take it with you at an exceptional price.

Recommendation: Microsoft Office bundles

If you need to buy both a Windows license and an Office license, here is a selection of bundles with different functions, Using the code SKW57 you will have a 57% discount.

Office 2019

Office 2016

Microsoft 365

50% discount on Microsoft products

If you still haven’t found what you were looking for, don’t worry. At KeysWorlds you have a wide selection of discounts on software of all kinds, not only for Windows but also for Macs. Using the code SKW50 you will also have a 50% discount.

About Keysworlds

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of means of payment. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.

