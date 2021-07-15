Microsoft sees the future in software rental and Windows 365 is proof of it

When Nadella said that the next Windows update will be “one of the most important of the decade,” he was referring to Windows 11, but it would have been a much better fit with Windows 365, his new cloud operating system available for any device. It is a project focused on the business world, but its proposal is so striking that it’s easy to see a long-term bet.

The Microsoft of the ‘Cloud PC’, Azure, Teams and native support for Android applications in the Microsoft Store. Far from closing in on its ecosystem, Microsoft embraces the devices of its competitors and tries convince these users to swap the pre-installed software for yours. A strategy that contrasts with selling laptops with integrated Windows and anticipates a different future, where the brand of the product does not determine the operating system that we are going to use.

Windows 365 and the belief that the hybrid model can work

This new version of Windows relies on the cloud to run applications. With this, we can have Windows in a browser inside a MacBook or an iPad or run on an Android mobile. Jared Spataro, VP of Microsoft, explains to the Wall Street Journal, that Windows 365 is “designed for hybrid work”, with the idea of ​​having Windows at home, in the office or wherever we are, regardless of the type of devices we have.

“The hybrid model is re-driving our operating system model. We are trying to relocate our operating system as a hub, in a computing universe that incorporates rival platforms “, describes Spataro.

The idea is powerful: turn Microsoft into a system accessible everywhere, regardless of whether you come from a MacBook or use a mobile with the Google system. Even though Windows was dismissed at startup, Microsoft wants to get those users back with Windows 365.

If a decade ago Microsoft had 85% market share in operating systems, after the rise of Android and iOS it has dropped to 30%, according to data from StatCounter. In fact, the evolution of market share in computers has also decreased for Windows, which is decreasing compared to a progressively growing macOS. Nevertheless, Windows and its related products continue to generate more than $ 22.3 billion annually to Microsoft.

Windows 365 is a Trojan horse. A tool by which Microsoft can offer its services to Apple users without them having to change their devices. It is also an indication of the new times, where technology companies are being investigated for antitrust practices and administrations are carefully analyzing whether the decision not to allow rival applications and products is correct.

The message that Microsoft sends with Windows 365 is antagonistic to that of Apple or Google. While they only allow certain applications, Microsoft is not afraid to work in the “opposite field.”

In case we didn’t have enough subscriptions

We know that Windows 365 will be available from August for companies, through a subscription model with monthly payments. Rather than buying the software once and receiving free updates for a period of time, Microsoft is experimenting with the subscription model with a special emphasis on security.

At the moment the price level is unknown, but it has been explained that there will be several editions, depending on the power that is needed. All will be based on Azure Virtual Desktop, its cloud system that is already offered for companies and with which it has few differences. Even if it is not the only solution of this styleWell, there are tools like Mighty that offer a remote platform. Also with subscription, at a cost of $ 30 per month.

The switch to a subscription model modifies the cost scheme of companies. While to date a device was paid and then they were forgotten, now Microsoft wants to return to a closer relationship, but with a regular monthly payment.

The difference that Windows 365 can make is also on outdated computers. It is common to find old computers in many companies, with applications that no longer work. With this new system that part would be solved, since as long as you maintain the subscription, the responsibility of having an up-to-date service rests more with Microsoft.

The most representative case is that of Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, where despite having much cheaper rivals, subscriptions work and have made the company gold. With Windows 365, Microsoft approaches the Adobe model, where the company does not worry about updating and taking up space on its device, in exchange for a monthly payment and work on a platform that is not on your own deviceBut in a data center that will often be hundreds of miles away.

I’m so tired of renting software. I traded in Premier, Audition, and After Effects for Resolve, Fairlight (and a grip of VSTs in a virtual host), and Fusion. I’m ditching Photoshop for Paintshop. Please, don’t make me go back to Linux full-time. – Johnny Normality (Still Spooky Mode) (@Probgoblin) July 14, 2021

It’s still too early to determine the impact Windows 365 will have, but one reaction that comes to mind is subscription fatigue. In case we did not have enough, now companies like Microsoft also want us to pay constantly. With how easy it was to pay 100 euros and be able to forget for five, seven or as long as the computer lasts.

The next version of Windows will be installed on computers from different brands. It is the traditional way and Windows 11 will be like that. Who knows if for Windows 12 or Windows 13 they will not decide to directly embrace this new model. A change that would be the most important of the decade for Microsoft.

In Engadget | Since the arrival of Satya Nadella, Microsoft has grown 465%: when you shed your atavisms to be something very different from what made you great