Microsoft seeks to combat reselling

The Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 resale market has become a bigger problem for all those users who want to acquire a new generation console, but who cannot do so due to the scarcity of them. Part of the problem is undoubtedly the limited production capacity of manufacturers, but the problem is intensified by the massive purchase of new consoles by people who subsequently put them up for sale for a price substantially higher than the starting price. that is to say, to the marking by the manufacturers.

Neither Microsoft nor Sony are satisfied with this situation, because in the end it may not affect console sales, but yes in games (Remember that all the units stored waiting for buyers translate into fewer game sales and subscriptions to the online services of both platforms) and a certain disappointment on the part of users, which may even lead to their giving up. buy an Xbox Series or a PlayStation 5 and invest the money that was going to dedicate to it for some other purpose.

To try to mitigate this situation, Microsoft has just announced, through its Twitter account, an interesting initiative, through which members of the Xbox Insiders program who currently have an Xbox One will be eligible for a reservation to make the leap to the new generation.

At the moment this program is in the pilot phase, It is only available to insiders from the United States, and registering for it does not guarantee obtaining a reservation for an Xbox Series. This, of course, is understandable, as Microsoft will have to check the level of demand from insiders. However, it is hoped that if the experience is successful, Microsoft will extend it to other geographies, thus allowing previous generation users to make the leap to Xbox Series.

Today we’re introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X | S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc – Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

A few months ago we talked about the lies of the resellers, who are not happy with their wild speculation, they also pretend to tease people by posing as benefactors social agents, an argument so puerile that its simple formulation is already disrespectful to anyone who reads it. Speculation and resale have been associated with Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 since their arrival on the market, and there is no sign that this situation will be solved in the short term.

This is also negative, as I indicated before, for Microsoft and Sony, since the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 units stored in storage rooms and warehouses do not translate into either game sales or subscriptions to the services offered by both companies. Thus, combating resale is not only positive for users, it also has a positive impact on Microsoft, Sony, and game developers and distributors accounts. Several groups that, today, continue to suffer the consequences of the scourge of resellers.