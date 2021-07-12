Microsoft Says It Will Buy Cybersecurity Firm RiskIQ

(Bloomberg) –

Microsoft Corp. said it agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of cyberattacks globally.

The company announced the deal on Monday on its website and did not disclose the terms. Bloomberg reported the purchase on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft will pay more than $ 500 million in cash for the company, said one of the people, who asked not to be named.

San Francisco-based RiskIQ manufactures cloud software to detect security threats, helping customers understand where and how they can be attacked on complex corporate network systems and devices. Its clients include Facebook Inc., BMW AG, American Express Co. and the United States Postal Service, according to the company’s website.

Known for its annual security report called the “Evil Internet Minute,” RiskIQ raised $ 83 million from firms such as Summit Partners and Battery Ventures, according to Crunchbase. It was founded in 2009.

Microsoft has been adding security features to products that include Windows and its Azure cloud services to protect individual machines and detect network attacks. The company also added staff who investigate Microsoft’s own products for vulnerabilities, assist customers in cleaning up after a cyberattack, and operate a lab called the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center that closely follows nation-state hackers.

The software maker also acquired several companies to expand its security capabilities. Last month, Microsoft bought ReFirm Labs, a maker of technology to protect Internet of Things devices, for an undisclosed amount. In a blog post announcing the deal, the company said 3,500 employees are working in security at Microsoft and on a mission to help protect customers “from the chip to the cloud.”

Microsoft and the rest of the US tech industry, as well as companies and government agencies, have also spent the past eight months dealing with a number of pervasive and damaging cyberattacks. This month, hackers launched a massive ransomware attack that exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities. in IT management software made by Kaseya Ltd. In March, attackers linked to China used flaws in Microsoft Exchange code to penetrate tens of thousands of organizations, and in a breach disclosed in December, suspected Russian hackers compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp., inserting malicious code into SolarWinds software updates.

