Microsoft says goodbye to Calibri and looks for a new font for Office

For many years, Calibri has been the default font for Office, however this will change soon. Microsoft is looking to replace this typeface. For this, it has presented five new options and, pleasantly, has requested the opinion of users. That is, before Redmond makes a final decision, the community will be able to ask for their favorite font on social media.

The change may give you some nostalgia. It has been 15 years in which Calibri has accompanied millions of people in all kinds of documents. Is that when we talk about a default font, we refer to the first impression that users of Office applications receive when they type the first letter. It is also a visual identity that has traveled the world in school work, university work, emails, resumes and more.

Like everything in life, there are cycles and software is not exempt from them. Possibly you remember the classic Times New Roman that accompanied us many times until Word 2007. Now you have the choice between five sans-serif options. These are Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford and Grandview. To make the choice easier, Microsoft has shared a brief review of the designers. Once you know which one is your favorite, tell Microsoft about it here.

One of these five fonts will become the default for Microsoft Office

Tenorite by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang

Tenorite It is the closest thing to a traditional sans serif, but with a “warmer and friendlier” style. Some elements such as large dots and accents make this option comfortable to read on different types of screen sizes. Its wide characters give an open type feel.

Bierstadt by Steve Matteson

Bierstadt It is a “precise and contemporary” sans serif. It is inspired by a Swiss typeface from the mid-20th century. Versatile for its ability to express simplicity and rational, for its legible form. Bierstadt stands for order and restraint in all kinds of Office documents.

Grandview by Aaron Bell

Grandview is a type of sans serif typeface that has its origins in German roads. It is designed to be read well from a distance and in poor condition. In Office, it can be used in different types of jobs and, thanks to its highly readable characteristics, it is ideal for long-form reading jobs.

Skeena by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow

Skeena is a “humanistic” sans serif based on traditional options. It has modulated strokes and a remarkable contrast between thin and thick. This gives it a distinctive touch. Skeena may be a convenient option for long Office texts, but it also performs well on short passages, presentations, brochures, tables, and reports.

Seaford by Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger, and Fred Shallcrass

Seaford is a sans serif typeface that has its roots in the design of old-style serif text typefaces. Its shape gives the impression of smoothness and asymmetry. In essence, it helps to read and emphasizes the differences between letters, thus creating more recognizable word forms.

Related