Microsoft sales grow thanks to strength of the cloud, but its shares fall

Apr 27 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Tuesday met analyst expectations for its quarterly sales and beat earnings estimates, but its shares fell as investors looked for signs of a stronger economic recovery and even more impressive performance considering that its market value has skyrocketed.

The Redmond, Washington, company has become one of the most valuable in the world, worth close to $ 2 trillion, amid the rise of cloud computing. Its Azure cloud service is gaining ground on the market leader, Amazon Web Services.

Adjusted earnings and earnings per share for the third quarter ended March 31 were $ 41.7 billion and $ 1.95 per share, above analysts’ estimates of $ 41.03 billion and $ 1.78 per share. according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft shares fell 3.2% in after-hours trading.

“One-off tax and monetary benefits have driven Microsoft’s third-quarter numbers, and as a result, the market is not welcoming the numbers as much as one might expect,” said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Sales of what Microsoft calls its “commercial cloud,” which contains server infrastructure like Azure along with cloud-based versions of its Office software, rose 33% to $ 17.7 billion. Sales of Dynamics 365, which competes directly with Salesforce.com, grew 45% and the business version Office 365 added 15% more users.

Microsoft has continued to double down on its commitment to cloud-based software, saying last month that it would buy artificial intelligence software firm Nuance Communications Inc for $ 16 billion, excluding net debt, to bolster its healthcare business.

The boom in sales of work-from-home personal computers has also helped boost the Windows operating system business.

Microsoft said Azure grew 50% in the quarter, or 46% when adjusted for currency fluctuations. This is down from 48%, adjusted for currencies, in the previous quarter, but in line with analysts’ expectations for growth of 46.3%, according to Visible Alpha data.

The company added that revenue from the “smart cloud” business that contains Azure was $ 15.1 billion, above analyst expectations of $ 14.92 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales for Microsoft’s software unit, which includes Office and Teams, were $ 13.6 billion, compared to estimates of $ 13.49 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Sales of its social network LinkedIn increased 23% on an exchange-adjusted basis, slightly above Visible Alpha’s estimates of 21.9%, as revenue continued to rebound from a sharp decline in job postings. and hiring at the onset of the pandemic.

