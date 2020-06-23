These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Tuesday: Microsoft eliminates one of the main streaming video platforms; the Hot sale It had record numbers in its 2020 edition … and more.

Microsoft

When the Redmond company announced the acquisition of Mixer in 2016, it was not surprising, since for many videogame services from the cloud is the future for the sector. What was surprising was the announcement that it will close the platform from next July 22 because all its partners moved to Facebook Gaming after Microsoft and the Menlo Park firm reached an agreement. More interesting still was that the famous Fortnite streamer Ninja, who was on Mixer said that he would not agree to move to Facebook Gaming.

Hot sale

Data continues to be released on the results of the Hot Sale, an initiative created in Mexico to promote electronic commerce. The last edition held between May 22 and June 1 generated total sales of 20,155 million pesos and a total of 29.1 million units sold, according to Nielsen and the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO). It was highlighted that this 2020, the traffic of visits continued to grow exponentially and reached 525 million visitors to participating merchant sites and generated a growth of 99 percent compared to last year’s edition.

Canva

The Sydney-based design platform announced Monday that it has completed a round of financing for a $ 60 million motorcycle. According to Canva information, in total it has raised more than 300 million dollars, through investors such as Bond, General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital China, Felicis Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. He indicated that now its value amounts to about 6 billion dollars. The graphic design and image composition web tool has gained popularity from its launch in 2012, as it offers online solutions for both professional and amateur designers.

Cinema in Mexico

The National Chamber of the Film Industry (CANACINE) warned consumers that a fake news has been circulating in recent days through channels such as WhatsApp in which false information about cinemas is disseminated as a place of high risk of contagion from COVID- 19. In this regard, the agency noted that « exhibition companies in Mexico have included in their operating protocols all the guidelines published in studies that do exist from the CDC. According to this organism, said guidelines turn cinemas into places with a low risk of contagion ”.

