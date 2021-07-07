Microsoft runs out of the $ 10 billion Pentagon JEDI contract and Amazon wants to take advantage of it

The Pentagon has canceled his defense contract for the next 10 years. Microsoft was chosen in 2019, but the JEDI (‘Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure’) contract is now considered to be no longer sufficient.

Through a statement, the US Department of Defense has reported that it has terminated the contract after reaching the conclusion that “due to the evolution of the requirements, the maintenance of the cloud and the advances of the industry, the JEDI contract no longer meets your needs. “

A defense contract with a lot at stake

This important defense contract was for the development of the cloud of the US defense system, a contract valued at about 10 billion dollars that did not see progress, as I was paralyzed due to a legal dispute with Amazon, who was also interested in taking responsibility for the cloud infrastructure.

According to Amazon, the assignment of the JEDI contract to Microsoft was conditioned by the position of former President Donald Trump.

The choice of Microsoft was a major boost for Microsoft Azure, with a 20% market share, compared to Amazon Web Services, with 31%, according to data from Canalys. They were not the only interested parties, since initially companies like IBM, Oracle or Google also participated in the contest. As described by The Washington Post, a medium owned by Jeff Bezos: “The contract is so large that it could tip the lucrative cloud computing business in Microsoft’s favor.

Following the Pentagon’s decision, Microsoft issued a statement explaining that “we understand the rationale behind the Department of Defense (DOD) and we support them and all military members who need the critical 21st century technology that JEDI would have provided. The DOD faced a difficult decision: continue with what could be a litigation battle of years or find another way forward. America’s security is more important than any individual contract, and we know Microsoft will do well when the nation does well. “

The JEDI contract will be resubmitted. This time the Pentagon has announced a new JWCC contract (‘Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability’). The defense agency’s strategy is to once again receive proposals, including those from Microsoft and Amazon, although as reported by The Guardian, the Department of Defense does not believe that the enormous figures of JEDI will be reached again and will establish several stages for their growth.

