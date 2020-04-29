Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, debuted in 2017 and since then many of us have wondered how many users it has. Fortunately, Microsoft decided it was time to reveal this figure.

In its most recent financial report, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass already has more than 10 million subscribers. Unfortunately, the company did not give more data about it, so we do not know how many users use it on consoles and how much on PC.

That is not the only thing that Microsoft revealed in its financial report, we say it since it also gave figures on Xbox LIVE. Thanks to this we know that its online platform for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC has 90 million active users every month.

Lastly, the company also reported that, to date, Project xCloud has hundreds of thousands of active users in its testing phase. In case you don’t know, Microsoft’s streaming service is barely available in some countries in a non-commercial phase when it is being tested to make the necessary adjustments and improvements.

Xbox hardware sales revenue declined, but there’s good news

In its financial report, Microsoft also revealed that revenue generated from the sale of hardware decreased 20% in the last fiscal quarter. That said, it is a situation that Microsoft attributes to the fact that the price of its consoles decreased.

In the report, Microsoft noted that its gaming revenue this quarter was $ 2.35 MMDD during the previous quarter. This represents an annual drop of $ 14 MDD.

Now, does this mean that the gaming division is going through a bad time? Not at all. In fact, everything indicates that Xbox is happy with its consumers. We say this since your income in this period generated by Xbox services and content increased $ 33 MDD.

