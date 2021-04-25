Microsoft Releases Long-awaited Patch That Resolves Game Performance Issues In Windows 10 | Technology

Microsoft is already rolling out a server-side solution to fix all the latest bugs reported in Windows 10.

One of the most problematic updates that have been released throughout this month of April is one that affected the performance of video games on computers with Windows 10, a problem that the gaming community has been denouncing in recent weeks and that made it unfeasible enjoy titles such as Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 or Warzone, among others, at maximum performance.

Microsoft, in the last hours, has recognized the problems with the cumulative update KB5001330, which in addition to bringing poor performance to games also caused continuous reboots or even the blue screen of death.

First those of Redmond have confirmed that, indeed, the update KB5001330 is affecting the performance of the equipment in a small group of users, in particular describing it as “a performance inferior to the expected when enjoying games in full screen, window mode without borders. and configuration of two monitors ”.

The solution to these performance problems with games is already rolling out via a server-side update. This means that this solution will automatically deactivate the new code that was introduced in the problematic updates.

In this way, if you have your computer connected to the Windows Update service, Microsoft will remotely disable code changes and return the original code that was working fine.

We explain how you can configure Windows Defender step by step. It is the antivirus that Windows 10 includes by default on all computers.

This server-side update has started rolling out gradually starting this weekend, so you probably already have it. The best way to force this server-side update is to go to Windows 10 updates, hit the check for updates button, and you’re done.

No updates will be downloaded to you, but your computer will connect to the Windows Update cloud, and revert the changes to the code.