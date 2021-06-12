Microsoft Releases Emergency Update for Xbox Game Pass Windows 10 Bug | Technology

If you have problems with Xbox Game Pass on Windows 10, you should install this update.

Microsoft just made available to the public a emergency update for Windows 10 that fixes problems installing or playing an Xbox Game Pass game.

For a couple of years, some Windows 10 users have had problems when installing or playing Xbox Game Pass games, asking them to additionally install the Gaming Services application from the Microsoft Store where a series of bugs that have been giving different pains would be returned. head to the community.

To fix this, Microsoft has released the Emergency Cumulative Update KB5004476 to correct the error and thus avoid users having to manually intervene in the system registry. This error would only affect users running Windows 10 2004, Windows 10 20H1, Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 21H1, they clarify from bleepingcomputer.

The update description says that it “fixes an issue that could lead you to the Microsoft Store when you try to install or launch an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device.”

Note, this is an optional update, because not everyone uses this Xbox Game Pass service. If you need to install the update, you must go to operating system options, enter Windows Update and click on “check for updates.” If you have done well, within the optional update you should see the KB5004476.

If you see that it does not appear or does not allow you to install it, that is because you must first install the KB5003173 update that is available since May 11.