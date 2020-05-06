Today Microsoft has not only launched new devices, it has also remembered the insider program and launched the Build 19624 for fast ring users, a compilation that we can already download and that comes with several fixes.

General changes and improvements

They are temporarily disabling the new search box on the Default App Settings pages as we work to improve performance and reliability. They are updating the VPN connection logic based on the comments, so if you disconnect from a VPN network, now it will uncheck the option of automatic connection (similar to how it is handled for Wi-Fi). According to the comments, they are updating the text of the Add a device dialog box so that the list of examples in Bluetooth includes drivers. They are updating the Updates section Available options that appear in the Windows Update settings, so that you can now copy the text in case you need it.

Corrections

Fixed an issue that caused unexpected flickering on Windows surfaces and shell applications in the last two builds. Fixed an issue that causes IIS settings to become default after taking a new build. Fixed an Issue causing transient access error when quickly switching between WSL distributions using the File Explorer integration. Recently, they fixed an issue that was affecting the reliability of explorer.exe for some Insiders. Fixes an issue that caused Configuration and Volume of the Taskbar side menu recently failed to select certain endpoints from the audio endpoints list. Fixes a race condition that could cause VPN to not connect automatically (if configured to do so) after upgrade. Fixed an issue where the battery icon on the p Locking screen always shows almost empty, regardless of actual battery levels. If you still have this issue, please report it in the Feedback Center. Fixes a recent issue where if you opened your laptop after being asleep and connected to an external monitor with an external camera, Windows Hello would recognize it but would not rule out the Lock screen. Fixes an issue that could cause your device to check for errors after it has been idle. Fixes an issue that caused certain Bluetooth mice to take a long time to reconnect to your device after being asleep. Issue that prevented you from exiting the Connect app settings dialog box with a mouse. Fixes an issue that caused the Core Isolation feature of Windows Security to not be enabled on certain devices recently. Fixes an issue that caused Windows Update to fail with the error code 0x800700b7 fixes a deadlock that could cause Windows Update to verify that updates do not complete and show as in progress until Settings was closed and reopened. Addresses an issue where some of the buttons and links on the Language Settings page are not They were the correct color when using high contrast. Addresses an issue in which text in the Optimize Units window in the Scheduled Optimization section would be truncated in several different languages ​​and at certain levels of text scaling.

Known issues

They are aware that Narrator and NVDA users looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of the previous Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that fixes the known issue with Edge. They are looking for reports that the update process hangs for long periods of time trying to install a new build. They are investigating an issue where some devices may not upgrade to this build with error code 0xc0000409. If you experience this error, you may consider pausing updates until a future release. They are working to fix a problem for a future version of Insider Preview, where in Settings> Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to your page name (just a rectangle).