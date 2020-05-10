Microsoft has released a new build in the slow ring of Windows 10 Insider Preview, Build 19041.208. We will see this new compilation appear on our devices as KB4558244, coming with a series of bug fixes that we detail below, and which includes the fixes for Build 19041.207

Fixes Addresses an issue that cannot send NPLogonNotify API notifications from within the credential provider framework. Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you need to restart the device.Fixes an issue that causes the device enrollment status (ESP) page on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.Fixes an issue that could prevent The rear camera flash works as expected on devices that have a rear camera. It also includes the latest security updates for Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and File Systems, Windows Update Stack, and Microsoft JET Database Engine Known Issues: Are aware that users from Narrator and NVDA looking for the latest version of Microsoft Edge bas ada in Chromium may experience some difficulties when browsing and reading certain web content. The Narrator, NVDA, and Edge teams are aware of these issues. Previous Microsoft Edge users will not be affected. NVAccess has released an NVDA 2019.3 that solves the known issue with Edge.