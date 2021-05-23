Microsoft releases an update for Windows 10 that fixes a memory leak error and crashes in the Your Phone application | Technology

Finally Microsoft solves the RAM problem and also a bug with the Your Phone application in Windows 10.

Microsoft has started testing its versions for insiders a new cumulative update for Windows 10 which addresses a series of problems related to the RAM memory leak in the operating system that affected the performance of our computer, and which also includes a solution to a problem with the Your Phone application.

Regarding the memory leak problem, Windows 10 users discovered an error in the ctfmon.exe process where the block of RAM occupied by an application was not freed when closing. As you well know, having an application run takes up a temporary block of RAM, but with this error it was not released after use, slowing down the computer and affecting its performance.

It is already settled in the Build 19043.1023 which right now is to be tested in the preview channels for an imminent arrival to the stable version of Windows 10.

As far as Your Phone app issues are concerned, it has recently been updated with “phone app” support. This function allows us a safe way to run Android applications on our computer, making them behave as if they were Windows 10 applications.

When Android applications are transmitted to Windows 10 they have their own window, integration in the notification center, and we can pin them on the taskbar. But the problem there is, is that it was no longer possible to start applications pinned to the taskbar after one of the latest operating system updates.

So with this cumulative update, this failure is also solved, with which those applications that we had anchored in the taskbar can now be reopened.

As you can see, they are bugs that justify the arrival of this cumulative update that could be available on the stable channel during the next few days.