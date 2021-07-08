Microsoft releases a security patch against the spooler vulnerability in Windows 10 and 7

PrintNightmare is the name of the vulnerability and allows the attacker to access user data

The company recommends all users to “immediately install” the patch

Microsoft has released an emergency security patch for its Windows 10 and Windows 7 operating systems. -the latter without support- to address a critical vulnerability in the system’s spooler service that allowed malicious code to be executed.

PrintNightmare is the name of the vulnerability, collected on the Microsoft website with the code CVE-2021-34527, and allows an attacker to execute remote code with elevation of system privileges.

Criminals could access user data

This process will would allow a cyber attacker not only to install programs, but also to access, modify or delete data, and even create new user accounts with all the privileges, as it became known last week, after the Sangfor company discovered it.

The security flaw did not have patches that would solve them at the moment, but Microsoft has now released a security update for Windows 10 users affected and even Windows 7, system without support since last year.

As the company’s support page explains, Microsoft has already completed the investigation on the vulnerability and has released a security patch which recommends all users to “install immediately”.

The security patch released by Microsoft, which was released this Tuesday, contains protection against the vulnerability in the Windows spooler service, but also against another related bug, CVE-2021-1675.