Microsoft reduces its commission for PC video game sales to 12%

Microsoft shipped this Thursday with excellent news for PC video game developers. According to The Verge, the Redmond corporation will reduce the commission it charges studios for their Microsoft Store sales by 18%. This means that will keep only 12% of the income distribution, against the 30% that it originally retained.

Matt Booty, director of Xbox Games Studios, confirmed the news. The new money distribution model will begin to apply from August 1, and will only affect video games available for Windows. Nothing was said about whether the same – or something similar – can happen with Xbox titles, but it is unlikely due to the differences in the business models of one platform and the other.

So, then, Microsoft will abandon the traditional 70/30 cast in favor of model 88/12, much more favorable to developer studios. After all, who wouldn’t want to keep almost 90% of the money your product generates?

This change shows that the parents of Windows want to entice more video game creators to join their store. And it’s okay, so be it, even though it is not an original measure of the company. It is important to note that the Epic Games Store already used this model for income distribution.

Microsoft and a nod to PC game developers

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

“A clear and untethered revenue share means that developers can bring more games to more players and achieve greater commercial success by doing so,” said Booty, on the officialization of the new economic division. With the cut in its commission, Microsoft will compete as equals with Epic Games and it will bet to put pressure on Steam.

The Valve Store still keep 30% of every sale, with the endorsement of being the reference platform on PC. And you don’t want to change the way you operate. It is true that the percentage that Steam retains shrinks as revenue rises, but titles must generate more than $ 50 million to see a decline of just 10%.

If it is successful, Microsoft’s bet would be key so that – in the future – the 88/12 deal become a new standard for the industry.

