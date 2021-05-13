Microsoft recovers one of its most iconic helpers, just for those nostalgic for classic Windows | Technology

Clippy is back, the Word helper with which it was very easy to go from love to hate. This character awakens different feelings depending on who we ask, well, for those who missed him, he’s back.

Each user’s experiences are unique and not everyone remembers the origins of programs like Microsoft Word in the same way. Some remember that the helper of this text editing system was not very helpfulOthers, however, remember it fondly.

For those with nostalgia Microsoft has decided to get Clippy back with a set of wallpapers in which this icon is the star. “A little heat with a clip for your phone” the company said on Twitter with four versions of this wallpaper.

Clippy crosses the screen of your phone surfing on top of his always faithful note sheet. In the background, his eyes blend with the psychedelic colors that Microsoft has chosen. And “to make matters worse” they wanted to give the wallpaper a wrinkled or old style.

A little paperclip heat for your phones. #WallpaperWednesdays pic.twitter.com/dsT6LkN0Uk – Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 12, 2021

If you like them, you will be happy to know that this is not the only appearance of Clippy in recent days nor are they the only nostalgic backgrounds that Microsoft has recently created. The company has also used it to encourage users to attend the next tech event. Microsoft Build May 25-27, where they explain the news that the company is preparing for a future in which hybrid work will be the key.

Microsoft Build.Free.All-digital.Can bring your own snacks. pic.twitter.com/911smw75cV – Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 12, 2021

Something even more retro than the previous ones, is the following wallpaper inspired by the style of the 70s. A trip to disco music, when Microsoft was founded in 1975 in New Mexico. Of course, the tech giant wants celebrate his 46 years like this.

Some retro flair for your phones. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/5zkPCiBzAx – Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 5, 2021

Perhaps it is a way to bring together the oldest Windows veterans and show the new generations the history of this company, who may not know this bulging-eyed character or remember what it was like to work with him in Office 97.

If the homelessness in those years asks you for more, we remind you that Google Play has an application to recover each and every one of the characters that were born from the Microsoft code, such as Bob that dog that was one of the first attempts of the company for creating a more sociable software.