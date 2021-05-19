Microsoft puts a date on the final goodbye of Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer, the web browser that has survived for more than 25 years, now has its days numbered. Through his blog, Microsoft announced it will remove it from Windows 10 in 2022 and, consequently, you will no longer receive support. Yes, the iconic browser will be saying goodbye for good next year.

At Microsoft they assure that Edge already has the necessary maturity to take on key aspects such as legacy old app and website compatibility. This thanks to the “IE mode” that integrates the modern browser.

“With Microsoft Edge able to take on this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and no longer support the June 15, 2022 for certain versions of Windows 10 ″, says the company’s statement.

Microsoft’s decision affects consumer versions of Windows 10. However, Long Term Service Channel (LTSC) used in corporate environments will still include Internet Explorer next year, but with all the limitations imposed to date.

And is that, in recent years, Microsoft has made a huge effort to say goodbye to its first browser. Internet Explorer is no longer compatible with a large number of websites and is currently still used by some systems under the label «compatibility solution«.

In addition, the Redmond people continue their work to prevent people from using Internet Explorer. In this sense, As of August 17 of this year, it will no longer be possible to use Internet Explorer to access Office 365 websites such as Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel and more.

Microsoft Edge, the natural successor to Internet Explorer

Microsoft released on July 29, 2015 the first version of Edge, a browser intended to replace Internet Explorer. Initially it was built with the proprietary EdgeHTML and Chakra JavaScript engine, however it did not end up catching on with users.

Years later, the Redmond men turned their strategy around. In 2019 they announced that they would rebuild the browser, but this time with the open source Chromium engine. It was so on January 15, 2020 they released Microsoft Edge Chromium.

This latest version of the browser is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. The performance and security improvements were well received by users. According to data from Statcounter Global Stats, in April 2021 it reached a 7.96% market share. Internet Explorer, meanwhile, was located at 1.68%.

