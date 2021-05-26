Microsoft promises one of the biggest Windows changes of the decade

The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, promised this Tuesday that “soon” will come one of the biggest changes that the popular operating system for Windows computers has undergone during the last decade.a, and assured that it will mark a “new generation” for the historic software.

“I have been using it myself for the past few months and am incredibly excited about the new generation of Windows”Said the company’s chief executive at the opening of the annual Build developer conference, held digitally due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our promise is this: we will create more opportunities for all Windows developers and we will open the doors to creators who are looking for the newest, most open and innovative platform to build, distribute and monetize their applications ”, Nadella pointed out.

USED ​​BY 1.300 MILLION PEOPLE

The current version of the operating system, Windows 10, was launched in 2015 and is used regularly by more than 1,300 million people around the world, according to data from the company itself.

One of the options that have gained more strength in recent weeks among the specialized press and that would go in line with the words of Nadella is that the new Windows includes a virtual application store open to all developers, which would even allow e-commerce platforms in apps, something that does not happen today.

Despite the stir caused by the reference to the new Windows, most of Build this Tuesday was dedicated to other products of the company, with a particular focus on new services for its popular Azure cloud computing platform, including an artificial intelligence-based anomaly detector and a computer bot creator.

AZURE ALREADY DETECTS ANOMALIES IN THE DATA

Azure Metrics Advisor is a new service that leverages time series data and uses machine learning techniques to find anomalies in sensor-monitored processes, products, or business metrics.

Thus, for example, a company can use it to keep track of the number of visitors to its internet sales page and receive automatic alerts when some of the data is very different from the usual dynamics: either because it plummets or shoots up. for no apparent reason.

In parallel, Azure Bot Service will enable software developers to create sophisticated computing robots, known as bots, to which they can add voice and telephone operability capabilities, as well as test, debug and publish them on multiple channels with minimal code changes.

HUNTING FOR AWS

With a 20% market share, according to the most recent data from the specialized portal Statista, Microsoft’s Azure is the second largest cloud computing platform, only behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a long way from the third in the list. Google Cloud.

Cloud computing, sometimes referred to by its name in English, “cloud”, has become a key segment for the future for the main technology companies, while its adoption in other sectors is growing at a very fast pace. high, especially since the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic and the increase in teleworking.

The Redmond (Washington state, USA) firm also revealed new features in its remote work and video conferencing program, Teams, including the opening of part of its computer code so that applications developed for Teams work on both Windows and on Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and the web.