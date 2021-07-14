Microsoft presents Windows 365: you can now use Windows in the browser on any device | Technology

Microsoft has just unveiled its first hybrid Windows. Full virtualization comes to the operating system, to build a custom PC … in the cloud.

The new platform Windows 365 anticipates a revolution that is still beginning, but that can completely change computing as we know it.

We are before the operating system designed for the PC in the cloud, or Cloud PC, as Microsoft calls it. A virtual computer created within remote Microsoft servers.

Create a PC in the cloud With the virtual hardware you want, install your favorite apps and content, and stream it to any device: a laptop, a tablet, a mobile… Yes, it also works with an iPad or a Mac …

Actually, the principle is the same as that used by many cloud services that have existed for years, such as Google Stadia, or Project xCloud in the world of video games.

What Microsoft has done is use virtualization through Azure Virtual Desktop, to create cloud PCs that run on Microsoft servers.

At the moment it offers configurations ranging from Lightweight PCs with 1 CPU, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, to powerful cloud computers with 8 CPUs, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Here is installed Window 365, which is a complete Windows where the user installs their own applications and content, including Office and other company apps.

This cloud PC does not physically exist, it is just a memory and resource space within Microsoft’s servers.

The advantage of being virtual is that you can broadcast it in streaming to any screen, from a 15-year-old laptop to an iOS and Android tablet or mobile, through the Microsoft Edge browser. You use it with a keyboard and mouse (or touch screen) as if you had a physical PC from your table.

Being in the cloud starts instantly, and you can leave it without turning off on a device, and pick it up at exactly the same point, in a different one. And because it works on the Internet, you can access it from anywhere.

Windows 365 opens right now, the August 2nd, but for now only for companies. In two versions: Windows 365 Business and Enterprise, for small businesses or large companies.

The idea is that these companies can create or delete virtual PCs as you like according to the needs of your employees, temporary contracts, external jobs, etc.

Windows 11 has already been revealed, and it has caused a great commotion in the PC world, through no fault of the operating system itself. We tell you all the keys to the replacement of Windows 10.

With this system teleworking is favored, or the new hybrid jobs where you work some hours at home, and others in the office.

Windows 365 works by subscription: you will have to pay a fee per month, depending on the power of the PC in the cloud you choose, and the number of computers. But at the moment it has not provided prices.

Microsoft opens the doors to a future in which hardware is no longer relevant, and you can change your PC every week, or use it only when you need it, because everything is in the cloud.

It’s not new, but the fact that Microsoft implements it natively with its software is especially relevant.