Microsoft presents changes to help telecommuting companies

(Bloomberg) – Employees are reluctant to go back to the office, but Microsoft Corp. wants companies to know it has an answer to make things easier while many prefer to continue working remotely.

The software maker on Thursday introduced changes to the design of its Teams teleconferencing and collaboration software, aimed at ensuring remote workers participate in meetings just like those sitting in company conference rooms. Later this year, Microsoft will launch “Front Row” in Teams, which moves the video gallery to the bottom of the screen so that remote callers come face-to-face with those in the conference room. . It also improves the visibility of chat comments for in-person participants so that they can view and respond to them. Slack Technologies Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. have also introduced new features to their video conferencing services, while Zoom released new hardware to improve the performance of this hybrid scenario.

For software companies such as Microsoft, Zoom and Slack, which saw an increase in the use of their products by remote workers during the pandemic, the return to the office provides new needs, as well as opportunities to present themselves as the solution to balance. work teams that are partly in offices and partly remotely. Products that help facilitate a hybrid workplace are becoming increasingly important as companies face resistance from employees who do not want to return to the office full time or face health issues and family situations. Earlier this week, a group co-founded by Slack published research that showed 76% of the 10,000+ knowledge workers surveyed want some kind of flexibility about where they work. Apple Inc. employees circulated an internal letter against the return to the office, tech news site The Verge reported, while Amazon.com Inc. last week relaxed its stance on an “office-centric culture.” telling corporate employees to report to the office at least three days a week beginning in September.

There is a lot of pressure on employers to do things right, as they run the risk of workers quitting. 56% of those surveyed by the Slack group said they are open to something new. A survey last month of 1,000 American adults by Morning Consult on behalf of Bloomberg News revealed that 39% would consider quitting if their employers weren’t flexible about telecommuting. And a previous Microsoft survey of 30,000 workers around the world showed that 41% were also considering changing jobs.

Microsoft is also working with hardware partners to improve hybrid meetings, including refining artificial intelligence so that transcripts better identify participants and cameras can show everyone in a meeting room, which helps remote workers to follow up.

Slack added the ability to schedule a message to be sent later to a group room or thread to its corporate chat product and allows users to replace live meetings with videos that can be viewed at any time. Slack is also trying to encourage a mix of work from home and office for its employees. Executives have been told that they can work in the office no more than three days a week so as not to pressure their employees to show up every day.

