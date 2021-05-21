Microsoft presented its vision for the future of hybrid work

The pandemic has forced millions of people around the world to change their work habits from one day to the next. Since March 2020 to date, there has been an exponential growth in the use of tools to work from home, and the trend is likely to continue for much longer. In the last hours, Microsoft unveiled your vision for the future of hybrid work, with part of the staff performing face-to-face tasks and the rest remotely.

Through a post by Satya Nadella, the company detailed interesting points regarding how the post-Covid-19 labor dynamics will continue. For example, the Microsoft CEO focused on three key issues: people, places, and processes. The second point is where, perhaps, the juiciest is found, especially due to the features that can reach Microsoft Teams.

“Creating inclusive and equitable experiences starts with designing for the people who are not in the room. For example, in the large meeting rooms on our campus, we use Microsoft Teams Rooms with high-quality audio and video to ensure that everyone can be seen, heard, and participate as if they were there in person. We are even integrating social interactions through emojis and reactions, “said Nadella.

Microsoft and its vision for the future of business meetings

The Redmond Corporation released a video in which it revealed your plans for the not too distant future. Microsoft is thinking of meeting rooms with larger screens and cameras located at eye level for better eye contact. He also referred to the use of spatial audio in order to provide a sense of greater presence to those who are remotely.

We want to make sure that those who join remotely are always first-class participants. The smart cameras in conference rooms will allow them to view individual videos of the participants in the room in Microsoft Teams, to keep the connection as authentic as possible. And, of course, they have the same access to content and presentations as the people in the room. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

In its bet on hybrid work, the corporation released a couple of guides for companies. Microsoft’s goal is to provide resources for other companies to achieve a work modality with a balance between presence and virtuality.

