Microsoft prepares “native cloud” games, but they are not clear about how they will be or how they will be played

Microsoft wants to conquer 3,000 million players, and the key is not on your Xbox console as such, but on Game Pass and probably xCloud, your video game streaming service.

One would think that in xCloud we would simply play the same games that can be played on the Xbox, but surprise: Microsoft is preparing the development of “native to the cloud” games, although not even they are clear how they will be.

How will cloud native games be different? No idea

For it They hired Kim Swift, co-creator of the famous game ‘Portal’. The veteran of the world of video games will coordinate the collaborations of the Xbox Game Studios Publishing division with other independent development studios that will work on games oriented to be enjoyed from the cloud.

The news is surprising, especially when we consider that the games in the xCloud catalog – and which are a subset of the Game Pass offering – seem perfectly valid to be enjoyed on a streaming platform of video games like this.

In fact, the idea of ​​developing native video games for the cloud had already arisen before: Google tried to push these types of titles with Stadia, but their entire strategy fell apart recently and from now on it will focus on existing games because making your own games does not seem to pay off.

At Microsoft they seem to disagree, and Swift will take care to try to prove that cloud-oriented games make sense. Peter Wyse, head of Xbox Game Studios, confirmed those intentions in a recent Polygon interview, but clarified that “we don’t know exactly what they will look like or how they will play“.

Of course the cloud poses potential visual and latency challenges, but it doesn’t seem like game mechanics can change much Except, perhaps for having an even more multiplayer approach than current games.

What seems clear is that Microsoft wants to strengthen its commitment to its video game streaming platform. Recently it confirmed its intention to offer both apps for Smart TVs and HDMI sticks or dongles type “Fire TV” that allowed to play on any TV from xCloud.

Now it remains to be seen whether those games they will end up being different which we enjoy right now on our consoles, PCs or mobiles.

Via | Engadget