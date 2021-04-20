Microsoft prepares a new Microsoft Store more open and flexible with developers, according to Windows Central

The windows app store it has suffered for years from a shortage of catalog and important titles. This has been due in part to the restrictions and requirements that Microsoft imposes to be in this distribution channel. Now this is going to change according to a new report, Microsoft is preparing a store more open to all kinds of applications and games.

According to Genbeta, Microsoft is working on a new store for Windows 10 with a new interface and above all policy changes for developers. The objective? Encourage users and developers to use the store more as a channel for discovering and distributing apps and games.

At first the Microsoft Store was introduced with Windows 8 and Windows Phone to be an app discovery and distribution center to link your PC to your smartphone. Things did not turn out as well as Microsoft expected with Windows 8 and Windows Phone. Consequently, the app store has also been falling into oblivion.

To this is added that many of the apps and games that are in the Microsoft Store can be easily obtained in other ways. For example the Office suite or games that are also on the Xbox Store, Steam or other video game stores. The result is a store that right now does not offer a unique value to go to it to download or buy what the user needs.

This report coincides with other rumors and changes that Microsoft is preparing. For example, the project codenamed ‘Sun Valley’ by which you seek to give a major facelift to the operating system this same year. The store redesign could be one of the changes we see.

More open and tolerant of developers

Apart from redesigning the interface, one of the big changes that are expected for this new store is in lthe policy that Microsoft will have with developers. That is, in what requirements will you impose so that they can publish their apps and games in the store. Until now, with a relatively strict system similar to Apple’s with its App Store, many developers have preferred to publish their apps independently without going through Microsoft’s filters.

In principle this new store will be a lot More open, without the developers having to use Microsoft’s specific packaging system and without having to use its update mechanisms. Instead, they will be able to use different file formats and independently manage the content that is updated or the payment methods used.

The latter is one of the great dilemmas with app stores Apple for example. He is currently in full trial over an Epic Games lawsuit related to it. They also have regulators from various regions scrutinizing how closed the store is and how this affects competition. Microsoft does not seem to want to be on that side, and in fact it has already positioned itself on the part of Epic Games in a way.

