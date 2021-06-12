Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025 | Technology

Microsoft has already put an end to Windows 10. It will be in 2025.

There are already many information that suggest that we are just a few days away from knowing Windows 11, the new Microsoft operating system that could replace the current Windows 10, and that would already have a death date, although luckily there are still some how many years.

And it seems that Microsoft has just updated the Windows 10 life cycle policy page to indicate that the company will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.

On this same page, it can be seen that the retirement or retirement date of the Windows 10 operating system will be October 14, 2025 not only affecting Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, but also the Pro Education and Pro Workstation versions.

If Microsoft had no intention of releasing Windows 11, I shouldn’t have put any support end date for the current Windows 10. With the birth of Windows 10, they already commented that they did not intend to launch more numbered operating systems.

Microsoft is expected to announce the new version of Windows 10 next June 24 at an event dedicated. This new version would be characterized by a substantial design change, featuring a new start menu, an action center, a task bar, new applications, a new configuration application and rounded corners.

Microsoft could introduce Windows 11 and offer it as a free update for all current Windows 10 users, and we’ll see if, as they did with the current operating system, they offer an extended free update date.