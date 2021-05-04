Microsoft permanently removes it from Windows 10

The final goodbye to Adobe Flash Player on Windows is about to happen. Microsoft is preparing two updates that will permanently remove this plugin from your operating system.

Microsoft has announced through a blog post that the removal of Flash Player will culminate in the coming weeks with the latest security updates targeting Windows 10.

The update KB4577586 known as “Adobe Flash Player Removal Update” has been available as an option since October. From June it will be available to all Windows 10 users through Windows Update.

What’s more, Microsoft will remove Adobe Flash from Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard, through update KB4577586, which includes cumulative security support.

On the other hand, users who upgrade to Windows 10 version 21H1, which will presumably arrive at the end of May, will find the plugin disabled.

The agonizing death of Adobe Flash

Adobe Flash became one of the most popular elements on the Web. It was common for it to be installed on PC or Mac to enjoy the multimedia content that was available on the network.

However, problems such as high energy and memory consumption, added to security failures, were guaranteeing the end of its existence.

Google Chrome, the world’s most widely used browser, ended Adobe Flash Player, in version 88, released in early 2021.

Apple was one of the companies that indirectly contributed to the disappearance of Flash. Those of Cupertino were convinced that the future was in HTML 5.

Because of this, Adobe Flash was never available on the iPhone. The absence of this software became more noticeable with the introduction of the iPad in 2010, a device designed for content consumption.

At the time, the Cupertino company co-founder Steve Jobs said in a letter that it was a format created for the era of PCs, but that it “fell short” in the era of mobile devices.

The Internet Archive project, which houses all kinds of old Internet content, maintains a series of web pages with Adobe Flash. Thanks to an emulator that works in modern browsers, I can currently be consulted.

