A leaked patent has allowed us to identify a very curious device, a modular Surface with folding screen with which Microsoft has left us quite surprised.

As our regular readers will know, patents do not always end up becoming a reality, but in this case the modular Surface with folding screen that we see collected in the attached image not only It makes a lot of sense, especially after the announcement of the Surface Duo, but others would be totally viable. By this I mean that currently there are all the technical resources necessary to bring out such a device.

This modular Surface is based on a set of elongated magnetic hinges that will allow these two screens to be united in a single device. We can fold it without problems, rotate it and use this modular Surface in many different ways, although frankly, the most interesting thing is that each of these two parts can be used independently.

It is not difficult to understand. Think of the Surface Book, a two-in-one that has a hinge that offers a 360-degree turn, and that also allows us to separate the screen and the keyboard. Well, this modular Surface starts from the same base, but with the particularity that it is two screens, and that we can use both independently without any problem. Indeed, it would be practically like having two devices in one.

Microsoft has become one of the great players in the world of hardware. Your Surface line accumulates remarkable success, and the Redmond giant has been “messing around” with the idea of ​​launching new devices that introduce important innovations, such as flexible displays and new components that, together with specialized software, allow create new usage experiences.

That modular surface with a folding screen capable of being divided into two fully functional parts fits perfectly with that idea of ​​innovation, and I am clear that it could become a reality even sooner than you might imagine. At the moment we do not have details about its possible specifications at the hardware level, but these types of devices would be very well suited with Intel Lakefield processors, a generation of hybrid CPUs that use Intel’s Foveros 3D technology, and which add up to a total of five nuclei divided into big.LITTLE structure.

Is this idea interesting to you? Personally I must admit that it attracts me a lot, especially for what it can contribute in terms of productivity and collaborative work. The comments are yours, we read each other.