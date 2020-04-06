The future of the smartphone industry continues to pass through the folding mobiles, although at the moment they are not having the desired start of the stage. Last year Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold and a few weeks ago the Galaxy Z Flip, a device that we have already tested in first impressions. However, other brands are also working on their folding devices, such as Huawei with its new Mate Xs; or Microsoft, which has proposed in a patent

What will the folding screens of the future be like?.

Yes recently TLC presented new prototypes of folding phones and tablets, now it has been Microsoft who, with a patent, has proposed what the flexible screens of the future will be: they will have a third panel to cover the hinge. There is currently a problem with the latest dual screen implementations: the hinge that joins, at the same time splits the two screens. However, Microsoft has an idea of ​​what the future of these terminals will be, since the company’s latest patent shows a folding device whose hinge becomes a third screen.

The space between the two screens of the devices that have this feature has a number of limitations due to current display technology, so that often leads to unusable space occupied by bezels. There’s even a prominent area that cuts the image in half, like in the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. So far, since Microsoft’s new patent turns that same area – the hinge – into a third screen, which could be really useful when using a folding device.

A patent that turns the hinge of a folding phone into a third screen

In this way, the device would have three screens, instead of two. A third panel covering the hinge and that acts as the “backbone” of the device. In the patent it can be seen that, when the phone is deployed, this third screen visually continues content from one screen to another, so it eliminates any visual space between the two main screens and allows the content not to be cut.

It should also be noted that the Microsoft patent provides for a flexible device that can be folded outas if it were the Huawei Mate X, so the hinge would remain outside. In that case, the hinge would become a third screen that could serve to display notifications and important information in a faster way.

What is clear is that the new Microsoft patent could change the way a foldable phone behaves and manufactures by making the hinge act as a third screen. Of course, for the moment you have to treat the information for what it is -a patent-, since it may said device never see the light or that it does, but with a different design.

