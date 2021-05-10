Microsoft OneDrive on Android is updated and is now compatible with Chromecast and other similar devices | Technology

Here’s how you can get started with the new OneDrive feature that now offers Chromecast support.

One of the most widely used cloud storage services, Microsoft OneDrive, you have just won a feature that you have been waiting for a long time, and that is the ability that will allow us to transmit multimedia content to Chromecast and other compatible devices.

Specifically, Microsoft OneDrive on your version 6.29.1 for Android It already allows us to carry out this functionality as long as we talk about multimedia content and that it can be played in the mobile application.

In the announcement of the feature, via AndroidPolice, it can be read that “now you can show your multimedia files on a Chromecast receiver or on a television from a compatible device. Look for a Cast icon displayed on the top toolbar. ”

This new option within the toolbar, present in the upper area of ​​the screen, will allow us to transmit multimedia content to Chromecast or to other compatible devices such as speakers or televisions.

To do this, once OneDrive has been updated to the latest version, and if you have it already activated, in the interface you will see a new icon in the upper right area, related to Wi-Fi signal waves. If you click on it, you can choose the device to which you can send audio, image or video, but it does not work with other types of files such as text documents or spreadsheets.

Apparently this option only works for media files that support playback within the OneDrive app.