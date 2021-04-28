Microsoft Office will change the default font

It seems like yesterday that Microsoft Office introduced the Calibri font as the default font for text documents. However the truth is that it’s been about 15 years, because it was the moment in which I replaced in that role the still remembered Times New Roman. Those were the days of Office 2007, and although the change had its detractors (is there a change that has not had them?), The truth is that during this decade and a half it has provided a great service, and many of Microsoft Office users we have become quite accustomed to it, and find it very suitable for its purpose.

Time, however, does not pass in vain, and that of “renew or die” has not lost an iota of validity since it was pronounced for the first time. Thus, and given that 15 years is many years, the Redmond have decided that it’s time to change the font (font, as they are often called in Windows) Microsoft Office default, and although it is a process that will still take time, we already know which five fonts are part of Microsoft’s list of favorites. One of them, subject to changes, will be the successor to Calibri.

Before showing you the five options that Microsoft is considering for Microsoft Office, it is important to remember that we are talking about the default typography and that, therefore, We should not expect a radical change, much less. In reality, and as is usually the case with fonts, they have quite a few differences between them, but they are not changes that are noticeable in a marked way. Do not expect a change with the visual impact that the jump to a Gothic letter or Comic Sans would have, to give just a couple of examples.

The “candidate” fonts, and that you can already find it in the online versions of Microsoft Office applications, they are Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford and Grandview, and as an image is worth a thousand words, in this image you can see them, along with Calibri, the current one and that will be replaced by one of them:

So that you can check the styles of each one, we have put its name in bold, the central part of the text in round (the normal format) and the final part in italics. Although you see differences in the size between one and the other, the same size has been chosen for all: 22 points.

As you can see all of them are sans serif (serifs in long texts tend to cause more visual fatigue) and, in all cases, we are talking about very clean fonts, quite clear and that facilitate the reading of very long texts, while visually they have enough appeal not to be boring (although in this, as in everything, there are opinions for all tastes). And this is a key point, the default font of Microsoft Office must be versatile enough to fit just as well in a title as in an endless succession of paragraphs.

As I said before, these changes take time, and the replacement of Calibri is planned for next year. Meanwhile, Microsoft asks Office users to test them in their documents and to send their opinions through social networks, to make this choice more participatory. In addition, they clarify that although only one will be chosen, the other four, like Calibri (as happened with Times New Roman) will remain in Microsoft Office.

Do you have any favorites? Are there any that you don’t like? What do you think would be the best font for Microsoft Office? Maybe one that doesn’t appear on this list?