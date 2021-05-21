The dark theme of Microsoft Office is now available to all users of the office suite: this is how it is activated.

The most widely used office suite in the world is, without a doubt, Microsoft 365, a suite of tools that until recently it was called Office 365 and that is used mainly in computer equipment such as desktops and laptops.

But as times change and We increasingly use mobile phones for our office tasks, Microsoft has announced on its official blog that Microsoft Office for Android now supports dark mode, something that will allow us to use this application for a longer time without damaging our eyesight.

What is Microsoft Office for Android for?

Some time ago Microsoft decided to unify its three major office automation applications for mobile devices (Word, PowerPoint and Excel) into a single app called Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Office for Android allows us easily create and edit Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents and save them in our OneDrive account to access them at any time and from any device.

This is how you can activate dark mode in Microsoft Office for Android

Microsoft Office PC version already supports dark mode for some time and darkens most UI elements except for example Word sheets because its pages are white.

If you already have dark mode activated in the Microsoft Office desktop application, you may be interested enable it also in the Android version, something you will not have to do if you have dark mode configured at the operating system level.

If this is not the case, to activate the dark mode in the Microsoft Office application for Android you just have to follow the following steps:

We open the Microsoft Office application in our Android terminal. Start, click on the our profile iconWe select the option Setting.We access the category ThemeWithin the available options we select Dark and the dark mode will be activated.

