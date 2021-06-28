Microsoft Office debuts design inspired by Windows 11

The Redmond just released a beta version of Microsoft Office that debuts a visual design consistent with Windows 11. In addition, it has released the first trial version of its desktop office suite for computers with ARM processor.

Microsoft Office Preview updates the layout of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio. All these applications are inspired by the language Fluent Design that Microsoft promotes for its software ecosystem.

This is a “new and fresh” user experience that “will shine with Windows 11“although it will also work and look good for anyone still using Windows 10, according to the company.

In addition to having the classic white or dark gray color modes, it is ready to integrate seamlessly with the dark mode of the new Microsoft operating system.

The company says it has listened to user comments asking for a “more natural” experience. In this sense, they have renewed the interface, but without making drastic changes to make everything familiar.

Available to members of the Insider Program

This revamped version of Microsoft Office is available to any member of the Office Insider program running builds from the beta channel. The new design can be activated from the “Coming Soon” function in the upper right menu of any application.

Those who are not yet enrolled in the Microsoft Office Insider Program, can do so through this link. Once they are members, they will get early access to features and updates in exchange for feedback that helps the development of the software.

At the same time, the company is working on a new Microsoft Office concept that says goodbye to individual applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint and gives rise to modules that can come together in the same document.

This tool is available as a preview only for Office 365 users. It is expected that in the future this fluid working method may also reach the desktop version.

Microsoft Office, also ready for ARM

They also released the first 64-bit version of Microsoft Office for ARM architecture on Windows. Those of Redmond ensure that it will continue to offer compatibility with add-ons of the traditional version thanks to the emulation.

Those who want to try this version must have a version of Windows 10 ARM. In addition to being enrolled in the Office Insider program, you will need to be a part of Windows Insider to download this first test build today.

In all cases it is not recommended to install this software on production computers, that is, in those that are used on a day-to-day basis. As they are preliminary versions, they may contain errors that affect their operation.

