The software giant Microsoft launched a free initiative on Tuesday with which wants to digitally train, that is, provide 25 million people with computer, programming and internet skills in the world before the end of the year.

In an online presentation, from the creator of the Windows operating system, they framed this program in the context of the global economic crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that Extended access to digital skills is an “important step” to speed recovery.

The bulk of the initiative will be the free provision until March of next year of online courses through the LinkedIn job platform (Microsoft property), consisting of a series of training videos for each digital skill in Spanish, English, French and German.

These courses will also include sessions with subject specialists, branded by the Redmond firm as “collaborative,” and completing them will obtain a certificate.

They will complement the tools available through LinkedIn free modules on the Microsoft Learn platform and programming training through GitHub.

Beyond training, the initiative has also identified, using LinkedIn data, ten professional profiles combining strong employer demand, steady growth over the past four years, good wages and whose skills can be obtained exclusively through online training.

These profiles are: Software Developer, Sales Representative, Project Manager, IT Administrator, Customer Service Specialist, Digital Marketing Specialist, IT Technician, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst, and Graphic Designer.

From Microsoft explained that the training programs detailed above are aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills to develop these professional profiles, and that, once the training is complete, they will help connect candidates to companies they are hiring, especially through LinkedIn tools.

