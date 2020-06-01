News appearing on MSN, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft News They are beginning to be selected, contrasted and edited by an automated system powered by artificial intelligence.

The company has decided to fire several dozen publishers, at least 50 workers in the United States, and 27 in the United Kingdom, to be replaced by AI. All as part of their growing plans for use an algorithm and non-humans to choose the news and content that appears on sites like MSN.com.

More than 25 years in the news business

Although many people do not think of Microsoft as a news company, not in the same way that it is associated with social networks with the consumption of informational content, the company has been in business for more than 25 years.

MSN has been around since 1995, and according to Comscore it is one of the largest news sites in the United States. In fact, Microsoft News claims to reach an audience of almost 500 million people in 140 countries.

And it is not only the content that appears on the MSN website, but in the relatively new News app for Windows 10, iOS and Android, and on the home page of your Edge browser. A couple of years ago the company said they had more than 800 publishers working at 50 locations around the world to select the most relevant and urgent stories that appear there.

The dangerous dependence on automated systems

The MSN website makes it clear that they are in charge of contrasting the media news that appears on the cover

Microsoft insists that this decision to cut jobs is not related to the current pandemic, but rather a “reevaluation of its business.” Some of the affected employees spoke to The Guardian and expressed concern about the risks of replacing humans with software:

“We had very strict editorial guidelines that ensured that users did not receive inappropriate or violent content when opening their browser, of particular importance to younger users.” Employees do not believe that an AI may be able to do the finer jobs of humans.

These types of concerns are not in vain, not for nothing has Facebook hired thousands of human moderators to try to filter out harmful content from the platform, a titanic task for which an automated system continues to fall short.

You just have to see what has been happening on that network and on YouTube during the pandemic, when even the former director of Facebook Security says things like “We could be seeing the beginning of machine learning going crazy with less human supervision“

Share



Microsoft News fires dozens of publishers to replace them with artificial intelligence