Microsoft negotiates purchase of artificial intelligence firm Nuance for about $ 16,000 million: Bloomberg

Apr 11 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy speech technology and artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications Inc for about $ 16 billion, Bloomberg News reported Sunday.

The deal could be announced this week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the process.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $ 56 a share, one of the sources told Bloomberg, though the terms could still change.

Talks between the Burlington, Massachusetts-based firm and Microsoft are ongoing and may still fail, the report said.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Report by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)