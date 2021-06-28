Microsoft launches the first ‘beta’ version

If, after last week’s announcements, you wanted to download Windows 11 and experiment with it on your own computer, you’re in luck. Microsoft has launched this Monday the first beta version of the new operating system, allowing all Windows Insiders to start working with the version that will be released commercially in a few months.

This first version includes many of the changes announced by the company: the new start menu, multitasking options, the new Microsoft store, the new file explorer, etc. However, two characteristics are not present quite present during the event: integration with Microsoft Teams and Android application support on Windows.

To download Windows 11, you will need to enroll in the Windows Insiders program. To do this, go to Settings> Updates and Security> Windows Insider Program. Once registered, you will be able to download Windows 11 as if it were one more update in the settings of your computer.

The machine on which Windows 11 will be downloaded, yes, It must meet the minimum requirements of the new operating system. As described on the Microsoft website, you need a PC with a TPM 2.0, a compatible processor, 64 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM, a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card and a screen of at least 9 inches and 720p resolution. You can also check compatibility by using the tool that Microsoft has designed for it.

Windows 11 is coming later this year

The final version of Windows 11 is expected to hit the market later this year or early next, so It will be then when we see the first computers with this pre-installed operating system. Machines with a Windows 10 license will be able to download Windows 11 at no additional cost as long as they meet the minimum requirements.

As always, it is not recommended to download Windows 11 and install it on a machine with which you work daily, since, being a development version, it is possible to encounter various errors or stability problems.

Also in Ezanime.net