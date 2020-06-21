Thanks to a surprise update in Windows 7 through Windows Update, the new Edge browser will be installed without replacing the long-lived Internet Explorer.

Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users will also be able to enjoy the new Edge browser via update through Windows update.

In a surprise move by Redmond, Windows 7 users who no longer have support for updates are already receiving the new Edge browser and through an update via Windows update.

Although Microsoft announced that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users would also be able to enjoy Microsoft’s new browser, this would have to be through a manual update if they wanted, but now it has been discovered that through Windows update In an update, the new Edge is coming.

It is an interesting move, since the user will be notified that they have an update for the browser to download, and considering that Windows 7 no longer has support, it is a detail from Microsoft.

If you decide to accept this update through Windows update, the new browser will be added to our taskbar and also as a direct access to the desktop. As a curious aspect, this new browser will not replace Internet Explorer nor will it change our default browser.

With these 10 easy steps you can configure the security of your Windows 10 account and be the true owner of your personal data and your privacy while using the computer.

In the update note KB4567409 it can be read that “the new Edge will be fixed to the taskbar and will add a shortcut to the desktop; the new browser will not replace Internet Explorer and this update will not change your default browser. ” Once this browser is installed it will update us automatically, despite the fact that Windows 7 no longer receives updates.

[Vía: mspoweruser]