         Microsoft launches its parental mobile application on a limited basis for Android and iOS

Google has Google Family Link, Apple has its own family program, and Microsoft joins parental control apps with Microsoft Family Safety, a new multiplatform parental control application that is already being tested on a limited basis.

Microsoft Family Safety tightly integrates with the Microsoft 365 subscription and provides the usual parenting tools, from maximum screen time limitation to content filtering or being able to view at all times where are the rest of the family members.

If you are a regular consumer of Microsoft services, the new Microsoft parental control application provides you with an alternative to those of Google or Apple and with the advantage that the control extends to different devices: mobile, PC and Xbox.

On mobile, the application collects information about what children are doing on the Internet, including screen time, most visited websites and what they are looking for. Every week you receive an email with a summary to digest the information more easily.

In addition to receiving information, you can also set limits. From a control of the maximum time of use to content filters and blocking or allowing applicable to different applications and services. Finally, with the application you can see the location of family members on the map in a similar way to other parental applications.

Microsoft has released its parental control app with limited availability on Android and iOS, so it’s not as easy as going to the app store and downloading it. Instead, those who want early access should fill out this form. Before filling out the form, it is necessary to have already configured a family group in the Microsoft account, something that you can do here.

After completing the form, if you get a position in the limited test of the parental application, you will receive a email with download address. The rest will have to wait until the application is available to the public, soon.

